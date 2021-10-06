Lincolnshire Police have received a number of reports relating to rogue traders operating in the Gainsborough area.

The scam involves people, posing as builders, who have been cold-calling elderly residents and offering to carry out roof repairs at a special price.

In several reports, the offenders have let themselves into the property and have also offered to transport the victims to the bank so they can withdraw the money needed for the work to be carried out.

There have been a number of reports relating to rogue traders operating in the Gainsborough area

Sadly, one of the victims lost a sum of cash to the offenders.

West Lindsey Community Policing Inspector, Gary Brockie, said: “It’s deplorable that offenders target the elderly and the vulnerable, particularly when this type of crime has the potential to leave lasting effects for victims and their families.

“I am urging friends, family, and neighbours to be vigilant and to look out for their elderly or vulnerable relatives, so that we can prevent others from falling victim to this scam.

“I’d also like to encourage the public to report anything suspicious to us, so that we are able to increase our knowledge and understanding of this crime and other potential scams.

“If you have been the victim of a scam, please don’t be embarrassed to report it to us. We take all reports of this nature very seriously.”

Fraud prevention officer Sharon Hall said: “The simple message here is, if you’re not sure, don’t open your door. Cold callers or doorstep sellers rely on you to engage with them, so if you don’t open your door in the first place, then you can’t be persuad ed or pressured to buy something you don’t want or need.

“If they appear official, are you expecting them? If not, check them out by calling the company or agency using a telephone number you can verify. Remember, you can do all of this without opening your door.”

Ultimately, the message is: if you are not sure, then don’t open your door.