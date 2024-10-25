Local parish councillor Carl Drury claimed a resounding victory with 198 votes in what was a high turnout for the ward, previously served by former Skegness Mayor, the late Sid Dennis.

Coun Drury has thanked all the residents who turned out to vote for him.

“it was overwhelming to receive the support of so many of you,” he said this morning. “I have some very big shoes to fill taking on the seat from a great colleague, councillor and friend – the late Coun Sid Dennis, but I promise to do my very upmost to represent you all within our fantastic Croft Ward.

“I would also like to thank the best support team I could ever wish for – Couns Wendy Bowkett and Carl Macey – and my wife, Sophie, and the rest of the Conservative team that put in the time and effort to help hold this vital seat.

“Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity.”

The current Skegness Mayor, Coun Adrian Findley of Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS) came secont with 79 votes, with the Liberal Democrats’ David Tucker third with 75 votes.

Other results were

• ANDERSON, Mark Crawford – Labour Party (5 votes)

• COLLINS, Paul – Independent (48 votes)

• GASKELL, Phil – Green Party (21 votes)

The overall turnout was 23.38%.