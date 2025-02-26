Long-standing Conservative and Skegness Town Councillor Dan Kirk has shocked the community by quitting the party and joining Reform.

Coun Kirk made the announcement that he had cancelled his Tory membership in a 15-minute video on Facebook entitled ‘I’m out’, which he recorded over the weekend.

During the video, he takes a reflective stroll along the coast with his dog, Alan, to explain the reasons behind his decision.

He cites dissatisfaction with both national and local issues, focusing on “key political events, policy failures, and leadership concerns” that have shaped his change of heart.

Coun Kirk, who initially joined the Conservative Party during the Labour government's tenure, expressed frustration with the current state of the party. He reminisced about a time when he “was inspired to join the party in response to Labour's policies, such as the introduction of tuition fees”.

The turning point, he said, came with the “unexpected but well-deserved” election of Reform deputy chairman Richard Tice as the Member of Parliament for Boston and Skegness.

Despite the Conservative Party's stronghold in the region, he said Tice's success prompted him to re-evaluate his allegiance. In particular, he said Tice's focus on addressing the housing crisis and advocating for conservative values resonated with him. He also highlights Tice's “eloquent speeches” on the rental market and the impact of Conservative policies on housing affordability.

Coun Kirk also spoke of “the growing phenomenon of dual-income couples without children (DINKs)” and the financial challenges they face. He argued that the lack of support for families and the high cost of living are contributing factors to the UK's declining birth rate. In addition, he also criticised the reliance on migration to address demographic challenges, emphasising the need for more robust family support policies.

At the local level, Coun Kirk named specific councillors and their actions that contributed to his decision. He praised some councillors for their dedication and efforts but condemned others for “prioritising party loyalty over genuine community service”.

In particular, Coun Kirk criticised councillors who are “more interested in toeing the party line and believe everything Lincolnshire County Council does is fantastic and brilliant without accepting any criticism”. He argued that this “uncritical stance” undermines efforts to address local issues effectively.

The resignation follows an unsuccessful bid to be candidate for Skegness in the forthcoming Lincolnshire County Council elections – a seat made vacant by Coun Susan Nutman, who has announced she will not be standing.

He confirmed he has now joined Reform but said the timeframe of his decision to leave the Conservatives has left him with no time to discuss his political future as a Skegness town councillor.

"My plan is to continue as, in an ideal world, party politics should not play a role in local government,” he told Lincolnshire World

Skegness Conservative branch chairman, Coun Dick Edginton, who is also a member of Skegness Town Councillor, has expressed his disappointment that Coun Kirk has quit the party.

"Coun Kirk is a young man and had a future in the Conservative Party, so it was disappointing to learn of his resignition,” he said. “I understand he has explained his actions in a video but I have to say I am somewhat mistified.

"He was always an active member as a town councillor. I understand he wanted to stand as candidate for Skegness in the upcoming Lincolnshire County Council election and through the selection process he was unsuccessful – but that’s politics.

"I am sure more will become clear in the fullness of time.”