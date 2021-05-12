Conservatives hold on to strong majority at county council elections

Polling stations and vote counting centres looked very different this year, with additional hygiene and safety measures in place as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All pictures: John Aron Photography

The Conservatives held control of the county council with 54 seats (minus four compared to the previous election in 2017), alongside five Independents (one more), four Labour (dropped two), three Liberal Democrats (increase of two), three South Holland Independents (up three) and one Lincolnshire Independent (no change).

Following the results, council leader Martin Hill said: “That’s a very strong result. We have a very strong manifesto […] which is basically all about keeping council tax low, services good and also an ambitious programme of building and development.

“I’m very pleased the hard work of candidates and Conservative councillors of the past four years has been recognised and rewarded and I look forward to the next four years. Hopefully we will serve the public of this county as best we can.”

Woodhall Spa and Wragby county councillor, Patricia Bradwell OBE

The turnout for the election was 31 per cent, compared to 31.98 per cent in 2017.

There were 179,165 votes in total out of 569,480 registered voters. 1,314 votes were spoiled.

In our area, Conservative councillor William Gray was elected for the Horncastle and The Keals ward.

Councillor Gray said: “I would like to express my thanks to the residents of Horncastle and the Keals who voted for me.

County councillor for Horncastle and The Keals, William Gray

“I will endeavour to ensure that residents have a voice.

“I intend to engage fully with our district, town and arish councils. I will work hard to progress the issues highlighted during my campaign.

“I intend to focus on: Youth facilities and the creation of a Youth Zone in Horncastle; digital future proofing; age-friendly communities ; road safety and potholes; local business support and support for the disabled. I can be contacted at [email protected]”

Conservative councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE held the Woodhall Spa and Wragby seat.

County councillor for Louth Wolds, Hugo Marfleet

Councillor Bradwell, who has served consecutively since 1997, said she was delighted to have been re-elected.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to be re elected to the Woodhall Spa and Wragby Division and I would like to thank residents in having confidence in me to represent them for a further four years.

“Helping residents is a key part of my work and I will continue working very closely with the parish councils in my division and together I believe we can achieve many improvements in our communities.

“Turning to the work of the county council, we will continue providing key services to the residents of Lincolnshire.

“I did receive feedback from a number of residents during the election campaign regarding the condition of our rural roads and I will be meeting with the local highways officer to discuss this matter.”

Conservative councillor Hugo Marfleet held the Louth Wolds seat.

His ward includes villages in the Horncastle News area including: Fulletby, Goulceby, Hagworthingham and Scamblesby.

Councillor Marfleet said: “I would like to thank the residents for turning out to vote and communicating by various means with me their views and thoughts.

“It is an honour to be re-elected and I look forward to representing the residents and communities of Louth Wolds.

“If anyone has any concerns, comments or views about the services that Lincolnshire County Council provides or don’t provide, please get in touch via email at: [email protected] or 07377 62249.”

Long-standing county councillor William (Bill) James Aron was defeated in the race for Horncastle and The Keals.

Bill will still continue to serve on Horncastle Town Council

He said: “I would like to thank all those who have supported me.

“It has been a pleasure to have done so much for Horncastle and the surrounding villages during the past 16 years, in particular a special thank you to the land owners for allowing me to display my posters.”