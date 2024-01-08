A new business park in Gainsborough is now complete.

Construction at new business park, Wharton Place in Gainsborough, is now complete

The completion of the construction of Wharton Place marks a significant milestone for the local community, with the business park set to introduce new job opportunities and bolster economic growth.

Delivered by established local contractor, Stirlin, Wharton Place provides ten brand-new light industrial units split across three terraces.

The units range in size from 1,300 sqft to 2,583 sqft and provide flexible space for a variety of business uses.

All ten units on the development benefit from allocated parking, an electric sectional door, a personnel door and DDA compliant toilet facility, as well as an eaves height of five metres to accommodate a mezzanine floor upon request, to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Situated in a strategic location on Foxby Lane, adjacent to Lincolnshire County Council's Mercury House Business Centre, Wharton Place offers convenient access to key transport links, making it an ideal hub for businesses looking for a well-connected base in Gainsborough.

Wharton Place is the third commercial park delivered by Stirlin in the area, following the success of Stirlin Place and Willoughton Place.

Tony Lawton, managing Director of Stirlin, says “We're thrilled to announce the completion of Wharton Place Business Park.

“It’s fantastic to add this to our growing portfolio of successful projects, and deliver further modern, cost-effective industrial spaces to meet the demand in the local area.

“Our investment in Gainsborough is a testament to the town's appeal as a thriving business community.”

The new business park was given the go ahead by West Lindsey District Council two years ago.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, the council’s director of Planning and Regeneration said: “The development of Wharton Place will be a great addition to Gainsborough, and we hope that this will also encourage other businesses to either start-up, re-locate or expand in the area.”