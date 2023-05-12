A consultation is being launched this weekend on proposals for a new PlayZone and skate park in Spilsby.

Spilsby Recreation Ground are presenting the proposals for the site Ancaster Avenue after the Football Foundation identified it as in need of development.

Football Foundation PlayZones are outdoor spaces for sport and physical activity.

They are floodlit and usually the size of a tennis court or 5-a-side kick around area.

The PlayZone in Spilsby is in the first phase of the programme. There is funding available to refurbish an existing multi-use games area (MUGA) or create a new one.

A brand new 200 square meter skate park would be build in the same area.

Members of the community are being invited to view plans in the Franklin Hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.

A further consultation is planned for Wednesday, May 31, at Spilsby Pavilion from 5pm.