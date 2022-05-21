Consultation begins to allow further development at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

The consultation with East Lindsey District Council is on the amendments to the adopted Local Development Order for the site.

An original order, adopted in July 2020, remains under review by the Secretary of State and it is hoped with the new amendments, the order will be approved and allow the owners to undertake certain developments on site without the need for repeated applications for planning permission.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working with operators of Fantasy Island (The Mellors Group) and the Environment Agency (EA), the Council hopes that the amendments proposed to the order will address the potential flood risk concerns previously raised by the EA and the Secretary of State.

The amendments will remove references to caravans (which will continue to operate in accordance with their existing permissions); along with minor amendments to the Use Classes (reflecting changes made to that legislation in September 2020); and consequential amendments to wording.

A proposed draft will be accompanied by an updated Flood Risk Assessment (FRA) which would be tied in via amended conditions. The amended order is accompanied by a revised EIA Screening and Habitats Regulations Assessment.

The consultation runs for 28 days from Friday, May 20.

Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy and Skegness Town councillor, added: “Fantasy Island has been a popular tourist attraction in East Lindsey for some time and the Local Development Order will help the owners greatly in keeping its reputation. We hope the amendments will be considered positively as it will allow the owners to continue to invest into the site and support the local economy.”