Continuing the support for our local food banks

Rhona Sheppard, who co-ordinates the food bank at Market Rasen Newlife Church, is backing this newspaper’s Heat & Eat Campaign, along with Market Rasen Rotarian Neil Taylor .

The Rotary Club has donated a further £500 to the food bank to help support the growing demand.

Rtn Taylor, a member of the club’s community committee, said: “Over the past two years, we have given more than £6,000 of support to the food bank.

Rtn Neil Taylor and Rhona Sheppard, food bank co-ordinator at Market Rasen New Life Church EMN-220131-132602001

“We have purchased goods through a central buying scheme, which has allowed our cash input to be doubled into goods, as well as given direct donations.

“We have also donated about £900 to the Caistor Food Bank.”

Rtn Taylor continued: “We know these donations are being put to good use and we will continue this support as there is clearly a need.”

The food bank at Market Rasen New Life Church in the town’s Serpentine Street, is currently open on all weekday mornings from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is there to help people from Market Rasen and the surrounding villages.

Rhona said: “ We have seen demand go up over the past few months, particularly since Christmas.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing contributions from Market Rasen Rotary Club and the community as a whole.

“We have recently also received £271 from Style Studio in Market Rasen, a donation from the staff at The Poplars Care Home, a donation of excess food from the chef at Market Rasen Racecourse and a donation from Cotehill Cheese at Osgodby – that was all in just one week.

“In addition, countless individuals have supported us , some giving money, others donating food or toiletry items, while others give donations in kind, including our team of volunteers at the church.”

Another recent donation was from Cema Lighting, based in Gallamore Lane, who helped supply the New Life Church with more than £1,200 worth of food boxes, which they distributed to those in need over the Christmas period.

However, Rhona says it is not just assistance with food that is needed.

She added: “We are seeing a rise in individuals and families needing help with utility bills.

“We are happy to talk with them too and steer people to other agencies and other help that is available.”

There to help when needed:

Market Rasen New Life Church - Open weekday mornings, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Call 01673 849941.

Market Rasen Salvation Army - Help is available through the centre in the town’s John Street.

To find out more drop in or call 01673 842 859.

Caistor Food Bank - Operating out of the town’s Methodist Church Hall in Caistor’s Chapel Street, the food bank sessions run on Wednesday and Saturdays from 11am to 2pm.

Contact them through their Facebook page or call 07714 624608

Wragby - Operating from All Saints Church.