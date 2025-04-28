Controversy over plans to demolish historic forge in village near Gainsborough
The historic building on Brook Street, Hemswell, near Gainsborough, was previously considered to be a heritage asset, and past appeals to knock it down have been dismissed.
However, the building has now fallen into disrepair, with only two walls left standing.
West Lindsey District Council has recommended that an application to demolish the remainder and replace it with a house is given approval.
Planning documents say the majority of the building collapsed between 2020 and 2024.
A planning meeting will decide the forge’s fate next week due to its historical significance.
Neighbours have objected to both the demolition and the plans for the house to replace it, which have been made by Mr Morris.
Another resident on Brook Street wrote to the council saying: “My wife and I have lived in the village for over 30 years. Over those years we have witnessed the sad demise of this historic building.
“It is important to preserve the character of this part of the Hemswell conservation area.
“My own preference for the site would be to see the former forge building rebuilt as near as possible to the exact same dimensions and on the same footprint as the original forge.”
A Welton Road resident claimed: “The new construction would be totally out of context with the surrounding properties in this conservation area.”
Another local noted that studies found “the original forge was in a precarious state and beyond economic repair” around 2020, and “was in a dangerous condition”.
They added: “I therefore unfortunately understand the reason to remove the original building. However the proposed new building in my opinion is a terrible design.”
Hemswell Parish Council said it understood residents’ concerns, but didn’t have grounds to object to the plans.
Planning officers recommended that councillors give approval to the application at a meeting on Wednesday, April 30.
