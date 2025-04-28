Controversy over plans to demolish historic forge in village near Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Permission is likely to be given for a historic forge to be knocked down, despite neighbours’ objections.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic building on Brook Street, Hemswell, near Gainsborough, was previously considered to be a heritage asset, and past appeals to knock it down have been dismissed.

However, the building has now fallen into disrepair, with only two walls left standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lindsey District Council has recommended that an application to demolish the remainder and replace it with a house is given approval.

A former blacksmiths on Brook Street, Hemswell, which could be demolished

Planning documents say the majority of the building collapsed between 2020 and 2024.

A planning meeting will decide the forge’s fate next week due to its historical significance.

Neighbours have objected to both the demolition and the plans for the house to replace it, which have been made by Mr Morris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident on Brook Street wrote to the council saying: “My wife and I have lived in the village for over 30 years. Over those years we have witnessed the sad demise of this historic building.

“It is important to preserve the character of this part of the Hemswell conservation area.

“My own preference for the site would be to see the former forge building rebuilt as near as possible to the exact same dimensions and on the same footprint as the original forge.”

A Welton Road resident claimed: “The new construction would be totally out of context with the surrounding properties in this conservation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another local noted that studies found “the original forge was in a precarious state and beyond economic repair” around 2020, and “was in a dangerous condition”.

They added: “I therefore unfortunately understand the reason to remove the original building. However the proposed new building in my opinion is a terrible design.”

Hemswell Parish Council said it understood residents’ concerns, but didn’t have grounds to object to the plans.

Planning officers recommended that councillors give approval to the application at a meeting on Wednesday, April 30.