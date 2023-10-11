Core blimey! Wragby's a-peel-ing Apple Day
Lincolnshire Organic Gardeners’ Organisation (LOGO) hosted their eighth Wragby Apple Day on Lincolnshire Day (October 1), which organisers said was a huge success.
Many visitors brought along their own apples which they prepared to go through the juicing mill and took away bottles of the pressed juice made from their apples.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Visitors enjoyed homemade apple-based cakes and pies in the tearoom, and visited stalls run by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Butterfly Conservation, Lincolnshire Willow, and bought home grown produce from the LOGO stall.
Others brought apples for East of England Apples & Orchards Project to identify the variety, with around 100 different specimens looked at.
Half a dozen specimens were taken away for more detailed examination, and EEAOP representatives were also able to tell guests about various orchard sites locally, advise people on how to prune their trees to maximise their fruiting potential, and advertised pruning and grafting courses. There was great interest, and some surprise, in the
many varieties of English apples available to taste and information about old apple orchards.
LOGO’s next meeting will take place at Wragby Town Hall on Tuesday (October 24) which will include a talk by EarthLincs, Lincoln’s Climate Emergency Centre.