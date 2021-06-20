Coronavirus: Two-thirds of people in East Lindsey have had both injections

Covid-19.

NHS data shows 79,758 people had received both jabs by June 6 – 66 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 77,098 were aged 30 and over – 75 per cent of the age group.

It means 2,660 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, more than half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across East Lindsey

Across East Lindsey, 84 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Across England, 23.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 6 – 52 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 22.3 million people aged 30 and over – 62 per cent of the age group.