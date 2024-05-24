Cosplayers out to play for first time

Louth's first cosplay club meeting, from left: Matthew Munson Williams as Baji Kiesuke, Emily Rastall as Wanderer, Jamie Ward as Hello Kitty, Amelia Robinson as Sage, Grayson Howell as Hutao, and Amy Crook as Barbie.Louth's first cosplay club meeting, from left: Matthew Munson Williams as Baji Kiesuke, Emily Rastall as Wanderer, Jamie Ward as Hello Kitty, Amelia Robinson as Sage, Grayson Howell as Hutao, and Amy Crook as Barbie.
Cosplayers have got together for the first time, and now more of this subgenre are being urged to get in touch.

​Amy Crook launched the town’s first cosplay club, and held its first meeting on Tuesday (May 21) after being inspired to launch a club to draw on her own love of the genre and to encourage other likeminded people to share theirs too.

The meeting, held at the Joseph Morton Wetherspoons pub in Louth, and prospective members came from as far afield as Grimsby dressed in their favourite costumes, ranging from anime heroes to Hello Kitty and Barbie.

Amy said that the first meet up went very well, and that it’s hoped that more people will come and join thier ranks as the group becomes more established.

One of those who attended the first meeting was Amelia Robinson, who came dressed in her costume of Sage, an agent from the Valorant video game universe.

She said: “Cosplay has been part of my life, its a fun thing to do and a form of escapism for me.”

The next meeting will take place at Loungers at 3pm on Sunday June 23. To find out more, or to get involved with the group, follow their new Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/louthcosplay/

