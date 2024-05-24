Cosplayers out to play for first time
Amy Crook launched the town’s first cosplay club, and held its first meeting on Tuesday (May 21) after being inspired to launch a club to draw on her own love of the genre and to encourage other likeminded people to share theirs too.
The meeting, held at the Joseph Morton Wetherspoons pub in Louth, and prospective members came from as far afield as Grimsby dressed in their favourite costumes, ranging from anime heroes to Hello Kitty and Barbie.
Amy said that the first meet up went very well, and that it’s hoped that more people will come and join thier ranks as the group becomes more established.
One of those who attended the first meeting was Amelia Robinson, who came dressed in her costume of Sage, an agent from the Valorant video game universe.
She said: “Cosplay has been part of my life, its a fun thing to do and a form of escapism for me.”
The next meeting will take place at Loungers at 3pm on Sunday June 23. To find out more, or to get involved with the group, follow their new Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/louthcosplay/