Could you give an OAP - Old Aged Pooch - a home?

The national canine charity found almost half of people looking to adopt were searching for a dog under the age of six months.

In contrast, in the nine months up to the end of March this year, just five percent of prospective owners were looking for a dog aged eight or over.

Google searches for ‘buying a puppy’ increased by a huge 213 percent after lockdown began in March last year compared to the previous 12 months.

Now Dogs Trust is asking people to remember that when it comes to giving a rescue dog a second chance, older dogs need new homes too – and have lots to offer.

Currently of the more than 300 dogs at Dogs Trust who are ready to head off to their forever homes, 22 percent are aged eight or over.

Adam Clowes, Dogs Trust operations director said: “In the last year so many people have wanted to welcome a puppy into their family, but older dogs make fantastic companions too.

“Older dogs are often calmer and less energetic so although they may still be playful and enjoy a stroll in the park, hiking up hills may be a thing of the past for them, which suits some owners, young and not so young.

“Also with an older dog, what you see is what you get both in terms of personality and size. And although you can certainly teach an older dog new tricks, they usually know the training basics and have experienced many things in their lives, so they are more likely to take things in their stride.

“Helping an older dog enjoy their autumnal years and giving them the chance to live their best life is incredibly rewarding. Owners always tell us that the feeling you get from seeing them safe, warm, happy and enjoying an afternoon snooze snuggled up on the sofa, is something that can’t be beaten.”

Dogs Trust is working to change the tale for older dogs who find themselves without a forever home.