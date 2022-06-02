Could you help vulnerable people in the criminal justice system?

Lincolnshire Action Trust is seeking volunteers and mentors.

As this week (June 1 to 7) is Volunteers’ Week, Lincolnshire Action Trust is seeking volunteers and mentors from across the county to work with the charity.

The charity’s team works with men and women with convictions to settle into their local community as they work towards making positive changes to their lives.

The mentoring scheme offers support, guidance and encouragement to young people and adults to reduce re-offending.

Mentors help with tasks including attending appointments, job or higher education applications, opening a bank account or listening to those keen to talk through any issues.

Alison Goddard, chief executive of LAT, said: “Volunteers can have a powerful and positive impact on the people they work with, and volunteering can be incredibly rewarding.

“We believe that as well as helping others, mentoring has been shown to improve the wellbeing for the mentor too. It’s human nature to feel good after helping someone. Volunteering and mentoring can also help people to gain valuable new skills and experiences, and boost confidence. It allows people to explore a career in the sector and give something back.”