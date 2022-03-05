Council appeal after Sleaford war memorial damaged

It is thought the steps of the war memorial plinth may have been damaged by the towbar of a reversing vehicle. Photo: Anthony Brand

Former Mayor Coun Anthony Brand has contacted the Sleaford Standard after finding that damage has been done to the hexagonal stepped stone plinth at the base of the memorial in the town market place.

On discovery of the damage Coun Brand did not believe it was down to vandalism, commenting: "I'm guessing that it was caused by a tow bar with a vehicle reversing."

June 4 this year marks 100 years since the town memorial was unveiled and it has been used each year since by the British Legion and veterans organisations as well as civic leaders to commemorate and remember the fallen in past conflicts.

With the memorial only recently being refurbished at considerable expense, the council is keen not to have to foot the bill again so soon.