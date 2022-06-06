An aerial shot of the PE21 area of Boston.

Boston Borough Council has announced it is submitting the bid to transform what it calls an ‘undervalued and under-utilised part of the town centre’.

The bid, which is expected to be up to £20million, would be made as part of the second round of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which is designed to secure capital investment in infrastructure that has the potential to improve lives and give people pride in their communities.

The fund being one component of the Government ‘Levelling Up’ ambition.

A council spokesperson explained: “The ambitious plans seek to regenerate and reinvigorate this large brownfield opportunity (known as ‘PE21’) in the heart of the town, through the bringing forward of a number of strategic interventions which will collectively increase activity, footfall, and improve the image and vitality of the area. At its heart is a significant investment in public realm, along with the re-development of adjacent sites for a variety of commercial, residential and other uses. The proposal is intended to be high-quality and high-impact making a visible positive difference for the short and longer-term.

Collectively this project seeks to use Government funding as a catalyst for change - bringing together public and private sector investment, which seeks to improve the quality of the area and sense of place; increase economic, social and environmental factors; and deliver outcomes which will benefit current and future residents and visitors to the town.

The Council is currently working alongside a range of partners to prepare its submission for the town, ahead of the Government's deadline in early July.

Councillor Nigel Welton, Boston Borough Council Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, said: “This bid is all about delivering long lasting and meaningful change for our town centre. The PE21 ambition aligns with Governments Levelling Up ambition, with the proposals designed to help ensure that our town centre is transformed and revitalised making it sustainable, vibrant, and attractive.

“Whilst part of a competitive process which will see us competing with other areas up and down the country, I’m delighted this bid is being put together as we want to ensure that Boston is a prosperous place to live, work and visit and this bid can help us do exactly that – creating a town centre that is set for the future and attractive to residents, visitors, and business alike.”

The Borough Council anticipate hearing the outcome of their bid from Government in the Autumn.