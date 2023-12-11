An enchanting evening filled with timeless carols heralded the start of the festive carol season in West Lindsey.

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Stephen Bunney welcomed guests to his Civic Carol Service on Friday, December 8.

The service, conducted by The Revd. David Cotton, offered poignant reflections on the global conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

He said: “It feels sad to be celebrating Christmas while there are so many conflicts around the world and people are dying in the Ukraine, the Middle East and other areas. All we can do is pray and hope peace returns to those countries suffering.”

The heartwarming evening featured beloved traditional carols such as ‘Once in Royal David's City’, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, and ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem.’

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, gave a reading on the night and speaking after the event, he said: “It was an enjoyable evening, in a beautiful setting. It was lovely to see so many people in attendance.”

Other readings on the night were presented by the chief executive of West Lindsey District Council, Ian Knowles, Richard Lewis, Market Rasen Rotary president and the Mayor of Market Rasen, Coun J Pilley.

Coun Bunney, a former teacher became chairman of West Lindsey District Council in May. He expressed his gratitude for those that came together for the festive celebration.

He said: “Thank you to everyone for being part of the service - it has been a nice evening.”

The service led Coun Bunney to reminisce on his school days, when the whole school would get up to sing the Hallelujah chorus.

He said: “The Hallelujah chorus has always meant a lot to me and I was so pleased the choir were able to perform that at the civic service.

“I would like to thank them for their excellent production and the excellent way they performed it because I think it’s added to the tone of the evening.

“I would also like to thank Revd. D Cotton in leading the service and Julian Aistrop for playing the organ.”