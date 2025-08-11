Council hands over keys to new tenant of Gainsborough's riverside cafe

The keys have been officially handed to the new tenant of the beautifully transformed cafe on Whittons Garden in Gainsborough.

The cafe’s new leaseholder, Garry Walton, is thrilled to launch the business under its fresh new identity, Cafe Walton.

He said: “It’s a real honour to take on this space and I am excited to bring something new to Gainsborough.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone through the doors and becoming a real part of this vibrant riverside community.”

Having grown up in Gainsborough, attended local schools, and started his working life in local Gainsborough businesses, Garry has a deep-rooted understanding of the town's character, values, and needs.

This new venture marks a bold transition for him moving from corporate world into hospitality.

Garry will be at the helm of the cafe’s operations, supported by a carefully selected team dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience to every guest. He’s hoping a few family members will be helping out too.

Garry believes that his personal investment in the town, combined with the shared vision for Cafe Walton, makes him ideally placed to deliver a business that is both commercially viable and culturally meaningful.

He is passionate about contributing to the town’s transformation by creating a welcoming space that reflects both its history and its evolving identity.

He is committed to supporting the community, not only through the café but by collaborating with other small businesses, sourcing ingredients locally where possible, and celebrating what makes Gainsborough special.

The cafe is located on the picturesque riverside and forms a key part of the wider regeneration plans of the council who commitment to improving Gainsborough’s public spaces, heritage assets, and economic opportunities through its Levelling Up programme.

As previously announced it is part of the Council’s £18 million Levelling up Programme, which benefitted from a substantial award of government grant funding.

Coun Trevor Young and Coun Jeanette McGhee, who are both South-West ward member for Gainsborough, were delighted to meet the new business owner Garry, to hand over the keys in person.

Coun Young said: “This marks a fantastic milestone for Gainsborough. Cafe Walton is a welcome hub for all to enjoy on our beautiful riverside.

“This project was part of a wider piece of work which included significant new planting surrounding the cafe, enhancing the green landscape and creating a welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

“The transformation complements the recently opened Baltic Mill Green Space, a newly accessible area nearby designed to encourage outdoor leisure and connection to nature.

“I wish our new tenant every success as we continue delivering on our shared vision for Gainsborough’s future.”

Coun McGhee said: “This is a brilliant example of how investment and local pride can come together to create something truly special.

“The transformation of the new cafe and the surrounding area has not only improved the look and feel of this part of Gainsborough, but it’s also created a real sense of ownership and celebration within the community.”

Belton Construction carried out the work on the café, which has been complimented by a full planting scheme in the Whittons Gardens completed by the council’s ground maintenance contractor, Glendale.