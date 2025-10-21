Council hoping for more expensive parking charges after £300k loss

Councillor Michael Cheyne (Reform), executive councillor for highways and transport at Lincolnshire County Council Credit: LDRS

Parking charges could rise in Lincolnshire in a bid to pay for the cost of enforcement, the county council has said.

Lincolnshire County Council’s parking services cost £300,000 more than they brought in last year.

The authority has blamed the rising cost of carrying out this enforcement, while the Penalty Charge Notices have remained fixed by the government for years.

Around 47,000 tickets were issued in Lincolnshire during 2024/25, bringing in £2million – substantially less than the £2.3million cost.

A meeting of the Highways and Transport committee on Monday (October 20) heard the current system “wasn’t sustainable”.

Other parts of the country have trialled raising charges from £50 and £70 (depending on the offence) up to £110 and £150, although no national decision has been made.

A report has warned the council may have to scale back its enforcement if the government doesn’t put charges up within the next 12 months.

However, the councillor for highways says he doesn’t think it will come to that.

Councillor Michael Cheyne told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The council employs third parties to run our parking enforcement, and we’ve had to absorb employment costs and national hikes, plus infrastructure costs.

“Over the last year, that’s added up to a deficit.

“Given that the [PCN charges] haven’t been raised for some time, it’s an inevitability. But that’s down to the central government, not us.

“I think we can all look forward to seeing that coming in.

“I don’t think it will get to that point [where enforcement is scaled back], we will do everything we can.

“People look at enforcement as hammering the motorist, it’s not really.

“The whole point of restrictions is to ensure traffic flow is adequate, we have to maintain that otherwise there will be bottlenecks worse than we have in towns at the moment.”

The council has put money aside to deal with enforcement deficits, but this would be exhausted in two years if they continue at the same level.

Conservative Councillor Charlotte Vernon said during the meeting: “It’s clear the current system is unsustainable long-term, and we can’t go on like we are.”