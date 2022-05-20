Boston Borough Council says it’s ‘hugely disappointed’ by the result – which saw city status given to eight other UK towns as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.
A spokesperson said this morning (Friday): “We are hugely disappointed that Boston was not successful in the application but we congratulate those new UK cities and wish them every success in maximising those opportunities that City Status brings to communities.”
The eight towns to be awarded city status are Bangor, in Northern Ireland, Colchester, Doncaster, Douglas, on the Isle of Man, Dunfermline, in Scotland, Milton Keynes, and Stanley, on the Falkland Islands.
Michelle Sacks, Deputy Chief Executive (Growth) at the council said: "There is some disappointment that we were not chosen as one of the new cities, but it has been a wonderful experience to prepare the submission and showcase the very best Boston has to offer.
"It has been a huge privileged to see the support so many people from so many walks of life have given to the amazing ambition we all collectively share for Boston.
“It has certainly raised our profile and we continue to work hard with our partners and community to celebrate why Boston is an amazing place to live, work, visit and invest in and our focus moves forward to the next opportunity, which will be submitting the Levelling up submission very soon and we will be seeking views on the proposals prior to the deadline.”