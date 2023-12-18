Council issue to warning to steer clear of using an unlicensed taxi this festive season

Partygoers should avoid using unlicensed taxis and illegal commercial ‘lifts’ offered on social media, which could put their lives at risk.

In the spirit of safety, West Lindsey District Council is strongly urging revellers to steer clear of Illegal, unlicensed, rogue drivers while celebrating over the New Year season.

The unlicensed taxis may seem cheaper but they will not have undergone background checks, such as on their criminal history.

They are also unlikely to be insured to carry passengers in their vehicles, which could be in a dangerous condition.

Warning issued to avoid using unlicensed taxis and illegal commercial lifts

Coun Jim Snee, chair of the Licensing Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We want everyone to enjoy their celebrations, which is why we are urging people to take sensible steps to avoid unscrupulous, bogus, taxi drivers who put earning illegal extra money before people’s safety.

“Using an unlicensed vehicle could put your safety in jeopardy. There is a real risk in accepting lifts from people who haven’t been vetted and licensed by the council.

“We understand that most people wouldn’t dream of doing so, but for individuals travelling alone, getting into an unlicensed cab, is just as risky as getting into the car of a complete stranger.

“The message is clear, book your taxi before you go out and steer clear of unlicensed taxis or offers of cheap lifts on social media, regardless of how tempting it may be when you just want to get home.”

Vehicles licensed by the council can be clearly identified by stickers on the body of the vehicle and rear licence plates.

Kim Enderby, senior licensing officer said: “Licensed taxi and Private Hire Vehicle drivers must undergo rigorous background and criminal record checks. Unlicensed vehicles will not have the correct insurance in place and unlicensed drivers will not have undertaken the relevant safeguarding checks to ensure they are fit to transport passengers and do not pose a threat to the public.”