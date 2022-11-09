Council leader enjoys a selfie with giant 'Gonk' to support poppy appeal in Boston
A town centre cafe in Boston is doing its bit to support the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal with a new giant addition to its premises.
Cafe Noglish, in Wide Bargate, is inviting customers to take a selfie with their 9ft-tall gonk in exchange for a small donation.
Boston Borough Council leader Coun Paul Skinner is one of those to have a snap taken with the bearded gonk and to leave a donation, adding “It’s brilliant that the cafe have taken this initiative.”
The stuffed gnome-like figure was created by Sonya Chapman, from Boston, who runs her own crafting business ‘Sew Bee It’.
Most Popular
Advertisement
• Boston’s Branch of the Royal British Legion will host a Service to Commemorate Armistice Day at the War Memorial on Friday, November 11, from 10.30am, with a two minute silence. On Sunday, November 13, from 10.30am, there will be a Remembrance Sunday service and parade, a short service conducted at the War Memorial, followed by wreath laying. A Sunday Service will then be held in St Botolph’s Church followed by a full March Past from the Church to the Cattle Market Car Park.