Council leader enjoys a selfie with giant 'Gonk' to support poppy appeal in Boston

A town centre cafe in Boston is doing its bit to support the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal with a new giant addition to its premises.

By Gemma Gadd
4 minutes ago
The giant 'gonk' at Cafe Noglish in Boston, and right, Council leader Coun Paul Skinner posing alongside the 9ft creation.
Cafe Noglish, in Wide Bargate, is inviting customers to take a selfie with their 9ft-tall gonk in exchange for a small donation.

Boston Borough Council leader Coun Paul Skinner is one of those to have a snap taken with the bearded gonk and to leave a donation, adding “It’s brilliant that the cafe have taken this initiative.”

The stuffed gnome-like figure was created by Sonya Chapman, from Boston, who runs her own crafting business ‘Sew Bee It’.

Council leader Coun Paul Skinner with the giant 'gonk' at Cafe Noglish in Boston.

• Boston’s Branch of the Royal British Legion will host a Service to Commemorate Armistice Day at the War Memorial on Friday, November 11, from 10.30am, with a two minute silence. On Sunday, November 13, from 10.30am, there will be a Remembrance Sunday service and parade, a short service conducted at the War Memorial, followed by wreath laying. A Sunday Service will then be held in St Botolph’s Church followed by a full March Past from the Church to the Cattle Market Car Park.

