Council leader enjoys a selfie with giant 'Gonk' to support poppy appeal in Boston

The giant 'gonk' at Cafe Noglish in Boston, and right, Council leader Coun Paul Skinner posing alongside the 9ft creation.

Cafe Noglish, in Wide Bargate, is inviting customers to take a selfie with their 9ft-tall gonk in exchange for a small donation.

Boston Borough Council leader Coun Paul Skinner is one of those to have a snap taken with the bearded gonk and to leave a donation, adding “It’s brilliant that the cafe have taken this initiative.”

The stuffed gnome-like figure was created by Sonya Chapman, from Boston, who runs her own crafting business ‘Sew Bee It’.

