Council leader 'optimistic' of a positive announcement on RAF Scampton
The former RAF base has been stuck in limbo for months after plans to use it as housing for asylum seekers were abandoned.
The council hopes to regenerate it as a centre for aviation and tourism, which it says would create hundreds of jobs and bring £300 million of investment to the area.
West Lindsey leaders met with government minister Angela Eagle to lobby the case for them buying it, rather than it being put on the open market.
Council leader Coun Trevor Young (Lib Dem) said at a meeting on Monday, March 3, that he is hopeful a positive announcement would come very soon.
He said: “We had a very productive meeting and I’m very optimistic the government will make announcement shortly decision to transfer site to us.
“I believe will finally get it over the line.”
It is the most positive leaders have sounded during the long saga of the former Dambusters base, during which the council’s legal challenges to asylum seeker housing were heard by the High Court.
The Westminster meeting involved West Lindsey leaders Coun Young and Coun Lesley Rollings, Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh and Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer.
Opposition leaders at the council complained that they hadn’t been informed of the development.
Councillor Young responded: “Under ordinary circumstances, you would be right. However, the meeting was only confirmed on Monday afternoon for the following day.
“It is extremely difficult to meet with Ministers, and this cross-party did really good job.”
He expressed hopes last week that a deal could be potentially signed by November.
It is almost two years since the council first announced plans for the former airbase, which would be carried out in partnership with company Scampton Holdings Ltd.
However, within days the Conservative government said it would use the site as housing for asylum seekers who were being processed, putting it at adds with the council.
After a lengthy legal battle and a change of government, the plans were abandoned without any asylum seekers being housed there, with £60 million having already been spent.