Council leader urges 'caution' as Covid-19 cases remain high this Easter

Visitors enjoying ice-cream in Skegness last Easter.

With the end of free testing East Lindsey residents, the message to is ‘Please don’t pretend Covid has disappeared, it is still with us!’

People are also reminded that free testing has ended to the majority of the population and all Covid-19 testing sites are now closed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those living and working in health and care settings will still have access to free tests but the majority will only have the option of purchasing them. This is all part of the Government’s ‘Living with Covid Strategy’ more information on this available on the Government website.

Cases remain high across our communities so it is vital everyone continues to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus. You can do this by:

• Getting vaccinated: vaccines are still one of the best defences, they can reduce the risk of serious illness and help stop the spread of the virus.

• Following the Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air advice.

• Stay at home for 5 days if you have Covid symptoms or have tested positive for Covid, if you can.

• If you have had close contact with someone who has or has recently had Covid-19 then avoid as much contact with other people as possible.

• If you have to leave home, please wear a face covering and avoid spending time in crowed places or meeting vulnerable people.

Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, said: “It is extremely important that we all continue to follow this guidance to help keep ourselves and others safe. We want all of our residents and visitors to enjoy their Easter holidays so I would urge all of you to help minimise the risk of infection, by wearing a face mask as much as possible when indoors and especially in crowded places, and wishing all our businesses a successful Easter.

“We continue to work closely with the Public Health team across the county who have been working hard throughout the pandemic to keep residents and visitors as safe as possible from this virus, and continue to do so. But we can’t do this if people pretend the virus doesn’t exist and forget about all the ways we can effectively stop transmission.

"Please get vaccinated and take precautions to stop Covid-19 spreading through our communities.”

Natalie Liddle, Acting Head of Service – Health Protection, said: “As we transition to living safely with Covid it is important that we continue to exercise personal responsibility. Covid is still with us, but we can all play our part in making the Easter holiday season safer and enjoyable for us all.”

“Anyone with a positive Covid-19 test result are advised to try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, which is when they are most infectious. We encourage people to get vaccinated and continue to remember the basics – Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air.”