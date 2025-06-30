Council leader warns of 'difficult decisions' to balance budgets
Coun Sean Matthews (Reform UK) said the county council needs to save £25 million in the next financial year – and that this will inevitably lead to cuts to services.
The figures were revealed at Lincolnshire County Council’s scrutiny and management board meeting on Thursday, June 26.
The figures form part of the medium term financial plan, approved by the full council, which seeks to make £25.4 million of savings in 2026/27, rising to £55.6 million in 2028/29.
The savings come in response a decline in funding from central government and increased financial uncertainty.
Coun Matthews said: “We are having to make these cuts because of the lack of funds coming from central government. We have got to save £25 million.
“There are going to be cuts to services and there are going to be difficult decisions to make.”
Coun Matthews said proposals to make these savings would be set out to the council later this year.
But the leader of the authority’s Conservative group, Coun Richard Davies, said the council was well managed under the Conservative administration.
He said: “In the time that we were running the council, we were able to save £400 million. It is very telling that when people get into here they realise there are no easy answers.”
Coun Davies added that, while some council services were already stretched, efficiency savings could be made. He said that some services within the county council could be streamlined, without compromising on the quality of service.
Coun Matthews told councillors at the meeting that these savings would be carefully considered. He said: “Reform was elected on the mandate to cut waste. I can assure everybody that this will be done in accordance with the constitution and in a safe and legal way.”
