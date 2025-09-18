Council leaders to call on government to fund mayoral election which cost £630k more than expected

Coun Rob Waltham. Photo Ldrs

Council leaders will call on the government to fund the costs of the mayoral election after it ended up costing £630,000 more than expected.

At a Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) meeting yesterday (September 17), councillors heard that the cost of May’s mayoral election is expected to be £2.3 million instead of the approved budget of £1.7 million, with the final bill still being finalised.

The GLCCA said that postal costs have contributed to the increased costs of the election – in which Dame Andrea Jenkyns won the newly created post.

But Coun Rob Waltham (Conservative), leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said it was ‘perverse’ that the GLCCA had to fund this and put forward an amendment to write to the government, urging it to contribute towards the costs.

Mayor Of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns. Photo Ldrs

GLCCA members backed the amendment and will write a joint letter to the government, calling for it to fund the election costs.

Coun Waltham, one of the defeated candidates in the election, said: “If the government truly believes in devolution, they have to fund it.

“To think that the combined authority going forward would end up spending five per cent of the money it gets from the government every year just on creating a reserve ready for the next election, seems perverse.

“The government needs to put the money where their mouth is, trust devolution and make sure we’re funded appropriately.”

Coun Waltham later told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I think it needs a cash contribution. I mean I’d leave it to the government’s conscience.

“If they believe in devolution, they need to fund it appropriately.

“It’s taking away from projects here in Lincolnshire, when really it’s a core cost that the government should cover.”

Dame Andrea (Reform UK) said she agreed with Coun Waltham’s proposal.

She said: “What we were saying is that we only have a £24 million budget. We’re talking about nearly three quarters of a million pounds to go on something like an election.

“I’d rather see that money spent on projects across our county. It was suggested that we write to the government collectively as a combined authority to see if they can cover those costs because we want the money spent locally.”

She vowed to speak to other mayors to see if they could work together to get the Government to fund election costs.