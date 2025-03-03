Council leaders working together on local government reorganisation proposals

The Government wants to change all remaining two-tier local authority areas in England

The leaders of all ten greater Lincolnshire councils have agreed to work together on proposals for what local government reorganisation could look like for our county.

The Government has made clear its intention to change all remaining two-tier local authority areas in England and replace county and district councils with new unitary authorities.

Last month the Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon, wrote to all council leaders in two-tier areas and small neighbouring unitary authorities to invite them to develop these unitary proposals.

The invitation gave guidance for developing these proposals, including the expected population of each new authority area and that consideration should be given to existing district boundaries and reducing disruption to vital care services.

It also set out the timeline; interim plans should be submitted by March 21, and more detailed proposals are expected by November 28.

Greater Lincolnshire’s ten council leaders have committed to work together to explore all options, and form plans that are in the best interest of the people of Lincolnshire.