Council secures grants from National Grid to support 'Warm Spaces' in the Boston area

Grants to boost community groups helping people through the cost-of-living crisis have been secured by Boston Borough Council.

Old Leake's Warm Space.

The authority has been successful with its bid to the National Grid - Community Matters Fund in receiving a grant to allow them to support local groups offering a ‘warm space’ this winter.

The Council are in process of making a £500 one-off contribution available to support Warm Spaces who have signed up to the boroughs Warm Spaces directory opening on a weekly basis. For those signed up but open less than once a week will be eligible to apply for a one-off contribution of £250.

The following groups who eligible for funding are:

1. Not for Profit Company Limited by Guarantee

2. Constituted Company/Voluntary Group

3. Parish or Town Council

4. Parochial Church Council

5. Registered Charity

Those groups who we are aware of and are signed up and eligible have been contacted and payments are being processed.

Coun Martin Griggs, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “We are delighted our teams have been able to secure this funding to allow us to help our community. If this Winter has so far not been challenging enough for many of our residents, with some having very difficult decisions between heating and eating, this cold spell will make it doubly difficult and I would urge residents to visit our Warm Spaces not only will they give you a warm welcome but also a warm space and a warm drink.”

