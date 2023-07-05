Council seeks support to help Skegnes Carnival after appeal for funds and volunteers

As reported, there has been an appeal for funding and volunteers ahead of this year’s carnival on Sunday, August 13, by new organisers Janet Boultby and Caroline Miller.
A motion is being put forward at tonight’s (Wednesday) council meeting by Coun Danny Brookes asking: “Could I put a motion to use the extra donations from the King’s Coronation to help save the carnival?”
The motion is being backed by Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry.
Two other motions are also being discussed at the meeting in the Tower Gardens Pavilion – one asking Lincolnshire County Council for a review of the costs of switching the town lights back on overnight; and another requesting a senior manager at East Midlands Railway to attend the next meeting to discuss the reduced timetable. The meeting starts at 7pm.