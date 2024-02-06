Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In what some describe as “difficult times for local government,” local authorities are facing the possibility of raising bills as they continue to contend with escalating costs due to inflation and an increase in the living wage. They argue that without such increases, budget cuts would be needed.

In December, leaders criticised the local government financial settlement for offering local authorities less than a five per cent increase in spending power. They argued this was insufficient to match a 6.5 per cent surge in operational costs.

West Lindsey District Council is considering a rise of 2.99 per cent, which translates to an additional charge of £7.01 for Band D properties.

A council report states: “We are currently experiencing inflation at levels not seen in the last decade, with the cost of food, fuel, and utilities being the main factors.

“Increased costs are also impacting our revenue expenditure for the supply of contracts, goods, and services.

“Our General Fund Working Balance is currently above the £2 million minimum and will mitigate any in-year budget pressures.”

Council leader, Coun Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat), also criticised the provisional local government financial settlement in December, saying: “The council faces pressures from pay inflation and general inflation coupled with rising demands on its services, and will need to look at how it balances the needs of its residents compared to the resources it has at its disposal.”

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones has requested a £12.96 council tax policing precept rise.

The increase would elevate the charge for Band D properties to £304.20 in the upcoming financial year, an increase from the previous £291.24, amounting to approximately an additional 25p per week.