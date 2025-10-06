Council urges Government to unlock £2.1bn of economic benefits at former RAF Scampton site

West Lindsey District Council has welcomed the Prime Minister’s recent statement confirming that the former RAF Scampton site will not be reconsidered for asylum use.

Now the council is urging the Government to work together to help unlock the full economic potential of this nationally significant asset for defence, aviation, and security sectors.

The council has written a letter to the Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris, seeking a meeting to discuss next steps with regards to disposing of the site.

Coun Jackie Brockway, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The opportunity to deliver transformational regeneration and investment at pace is one we must not miss. We welcome the Prime Minister’s recent clarity on the former RAF Scampton site and now we need to move forward with our plans for this iconic and nationally important site.

“Further delay risks undermining our once-in-a-generation opportunity for regeneration, investment, and jobs. We urge the Government to work with us to ensure this process is progressed swiftly and collaboratively.”

As previously reported, an independent Economic Impact Assessment undertaken this year highlighted that each month of delay results in a loss of over £13 million in economic benefit. In addition, the physical condition of the site continues to deteriorate.

The council remains committed alongside its development partner, Scampton Holdings Limited, to acquire the site at market value and commence delivery of the agreed regeneration programme without delay.

In light of these urgent factors, the council and its partners would welcome the opportunity to meet with Ministers and officials at the earliest opportunity to agree next steps and unlock the full potential of this historic site.