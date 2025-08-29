Council won’t paint over St George crosses on roads

Lincolnshire County Council says it won’t remove flags which have been painted on roads.

In recent weeks, St George Crosses have been painted across the country, which organisers say are designed to show patriotism and pride in the country.

Zebra crossings and mini roundabouts in Lincoln are among the road markings that have been painted, although a church was also targeted.

Cllr Sean Matthews, the Reform UK leader of Lincolnshire County Council, says the council won’t remove any flags on public roads.

“We love seeing this outpouring of national pride and, although I would encourage people to fly flags at home rather than painting on our roads, we are not going to proactively repaint these because of the pressure it would add to our highways service.

“These will be repainted as part of our usual maintenance programme.”

St John the Baptist Church on Laughton Way in Lincoln had a six-foot-tall cross graffitied on it, to the horror of its Reverend.

Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer said the action was designed to “divide the community” rather than bring people together.

“Symbols carry power. Displayed with good intent, they can inspire unity. But across Lincoln, we’ve seen so-called ‘raising the flag’ graffiti used not to invite, but to exclude,” he said.

“Reverend Rachel Heskins was right to call it ‘an attempt to intimidate.’ These acts have nothing to do with community pride – they are designed to divide.

“We must remain vigilant that our symbols are used to build bridges, not walls.”

The cross has now been removed from the church, and Lincolnshire Police say they’re looking into it.

Reverend Rachel Heskins said: “It doesn’t represent us and what goes on inside the church.

“The St George’s Cross has become a symbol of nationalism, which has become confused with patriotism – the two are very different.”