Councillors in disbelief as maintenance costs for Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre nearly double

Inflation has pushed maintenance costs for Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre to nearly double the budgeted amount.

A total of £50,000 has been approved for the replacement of fire doors in the listed building, although some councillors struggled to believe the sums.

Only £30,000 had originally been budgeted by West Lindsey District Council for the work.

Inflation and the specialist work was blamed for bumping the price up.

The initial bids were received were between £50,000 and £80,000, but councillors were told this was as good as they were going to get.

Emma Foy, director of Corporate Services, said: “There have been challenges this year due to huge inflation around construction and fewer suppliers in the market willing to tender. Everyone is very busy.

“It is very important that we do this work for health and safety reasons. We didn’t want to re-tender, as this may increase the price even further.”

The price was queried by several councillors at the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee who were stumped by the cost.

Coun Jeff Summers (Conservative) said: “Fire doors are doors – they might be rather large on that particular property – but how do we get to the region of £80,000? It seems like a lot of money for a few doors.”

He was told that the work included 20 internal and external doors.

Council leader Coun Owen Bierley (Conservative) said: “Health and safety is an absolute priority. I fully recognise how busy contractors are.

“The quotes are only valid for 60 days, so we should take the decision and get on with the work.”

Coun David Cotton (Liberal Democrats) added: “It’s a Grade II listed building. As soon as you touch a listed building, it adds £20,000 to the cost straight away because of the specialist work.”

Coun Mandy Snee, who asked what the council was doing to control costs, said: “I agree we’ve got to get fire doors in place. But how do we ensure that this doesn’t happen time and again?”

