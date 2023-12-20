Councillors ‘unanimously’ agree to appeal RAF Scampton's Judicial Review judgement

West Lindsey District Council remains steadfast in its course of action and it has agreed to pursue an appeal against the recent Judicial Review judgement.

The council confirmed its commitment at the council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of the council said: “It was important for us to challenge the decision taken by the government in March, and we strongly believe this is still the case now, given the findings from the legal proceedings.

“Our decision is strengthened by Mrs Justice Thornton who acknowledged ‘compelling grounds’ for us to appeal on all counts.”

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Trevor Young and deputy leader Coun Lesley Rollings

Councillors ‘unanimously’ agreed to appeal to the Court of Appeal, after discussing all available options and seeking legal advice.

Coun Young said: “Our decision was not taken lightly, but our position has always been clear that this site is not suitable for accommodating 2,000 single, adult male asylum seekers.

“And while it has been a challenging ten months, since the Home Office announced its plans to use RAF Scampton – we have spent much longer working to secure a once in a generation deal for West Lindsey and Lincolnshire as a whole.

“This important historical base, which was once home of the Dambusters, is the perfect location for our landmark £300 million investment plan, which is currently at risk.”

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee and deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, said this decision was the right thing to do to protect our communities.

She said: “We firmly believe protecting our communities as well as promoting the once in a life-time investment opportunity and associated benefits for the district and beyond, justifies our ongoing fight.

“We simply can’t forget just how significant this opportunity is for West Lindsey and beyond.

“This commercial activity would bring aerospace, aviation, heritage, hospitality, tourism, education, research and much more right here in our County.