Councillors voice opposition to plan to change use of former amusement park site in Skegness to mobile lodge sales

Councillors have voiced their opposition to a plan to change the use of a former amusement park site on Skegness seafront to mobile lodge sales.

The site of the former Fun City in Skegness

As reported, David Scott has submitted an application to East Lindsey District Council regarding the former Fun City site on North Parade, which has been left empty behind metal barriers since the amusement park was closed.

Previous planning permission allowing the site to be transformed into luxury apartments failed to attract a buyer.

However, Skegness Town Council planning committee have not given the plan their support and questioned its suitability for ‘caravan’ sales.

Coun Dan Kirk said he sympathised with the owner as the site had been empty for six years and he was trying to sell but pointed out this was a prime foreshore site.

Councillors objected to the plan as it was ‘not in keeping’ with other attractions on the foreshore.