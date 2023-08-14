Skegness Town Council is to persue its campaign to stop motorists parking on grass verges.

A motion calling for action was supported at Wednesday night’s full council meeting by one of the newest members, Coun Paul Collins.

The motion, proposed by Coun Paul Collins and seconded by Coun Mark Anderson, states that ‘Skegness Town Council calls upon Lincolnshire County Council to introduce an experimental Traffic Regulation Order for 18 months to ban pavement and grass verge parking in the Scarbrough Avenue and Beresford Avenue areas of Skegness’.

As reported, the problem of vehicles blocking verges is nothing new in the town and is continuing in spite of signs on the worse affected roads warning of a £20 penalty. In 2021, Lincolnshire World reported on a 'near miss' involving children - and your reporter went out with PSCOs and saw a car that had been parked on a grass verge on Scarbrough Avenue mount the pavement before driving up to the junction with North Parade.

At the time one theory was motorists were frustrated trying to find a space after the entrance of the Princess Parade car park was moved from Tower Esplanade to the far end of Scarbrough Avenue.

A number of residents attended Wednesday’s meeting and took the opportunity in the public meeting session to express their concerns.

Alvin Evans told councillors told councillors he had also seen motorists driving on the pavements:

He said: “When people are also parked along the road the pavement is the only way they can get back on the road.

"I support this motion because what is happening down there is dangerous.”

Another called for permits for residents. “The road behind properties is a dirt track and unfit for parking.

Coun Tony Tye agreed action needed to be taken. He said: “It’s crucial we get our verges back to how they were. Twenty-five years ago there were wigns all over Skegness telling people ‘Do Not Park On Grass Verges’.