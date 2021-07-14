Council’s ambitious £90m bid as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund

Focusing on employment, town centre regeneration and housing, the three project areas are based in the MP constituency areas of Scunthorpe, and Brigg and Goole as well as the wider North Lincolnshire area.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council welcomes the opportunity to bid for funding.

He said: “The Levelling Up Fund complements other Government programmes in North Lincolnshire such as the Towns Fund – collectively they will make a huge impact on improving local infrastructure and regenerating our towns for the future.

“The Government has recognised the need for further cash investments to be made across our communities and we will be working very closely with our local MPs to deliver these projects which will make generational change across the area.”

In this first round of funding it focuses on three themes: transport projects, town centre and high street regeneration and support for developing the cultural and heritage offer.

Holly Mumby-Croft MP for Scunthorpe, said: “The Government is fully committed to ensuring that our communities are prioritised for funding to bring about improvements to infrastructure, town centres and housing.

“This multi-million pound bid as part of the Levelling Up Fund is a welcome boost for Scunthorpe and will enable us to build further on the existing plans and projects.”