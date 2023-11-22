Leaders of the district and borough councils in Lincolnshire have responded to the announcement of a devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, with mixed reviews.

In today's (Wednesday’s) Autumn statement, the Greater Lincolnshire Devolution deal was announced, which could see a new Mayoral Combined Authority created.

Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council, named as the upper-tier local authorities, are in the process of finalising their proposal that could lead to the formation of Mayoral Combined Authority for Greater Lincolnshire, potentially in 2025.

East Lindsey District Council’s Leader, Coun Craig Leyland, has cautiously welcomed the announcement, and that it will go out to public consultation.

He said: “For several months, district leaders have been in talks with other Lincolnshire Leaders to ensure a Devolution deal is right for Greater Lincolnshire and particularly, East Lindsey residents and businesses.

“Now the Chancellor has backed the vision shared across Greater Lincolnshire through his announcement today. Devolution will bring more funding opportunities and additional powers to best serve the region which is important to support economic growth, infrastructure and tourism in East Lindsey.”

However Richard Cleaver, Anne Dorrian, and Trevor Young, the Leaders off South Kesteven District Council, Boston Borough Council, and West Lindsey District Council respectively, have express concern over lack of transparency in the deal.

In a joint statement, the Leaders said: “While we acknowledge that some limited consultation has taken place with District Council Leaders over the past months, we regret that we have not been able to consider nor offer comment to government Ministers on this full draft before the announcement was made today.

“It already feels as though Devolution is being done to us rather than being done with and for us.

"We are strongly committed to democratic principles and will ensure that our councils will publicly debate the proposed Devolution deal as soon as possible after it has been published.”