Councils host Facebook Live event to answer £150 Council Tax Rebate questions

Councils from the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership are hosting a Facebook Live session with a member of their Revenues and Benefits team on Friday.

The Q&A session has been arranged after all three councils saw an unprecedented number of calls in recent days with residents looking for more information about the rebate.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council Tax Energy Rebate is a one-off payment, which does not need to be repaid, which was announced by the Government last month.

A Facebook Live event is being held to answer questions on the £150 council tax rebate.

Households living in a property valued in council tax bands A to D as their main home in Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland will be eligible, as well as residents in Band E with a Disabled Band Reduction.

As well as the Facebook Live, which will be open for any questions residents may have, all three councils have created Frequently Asked Question pages on their website, to answer the queries they are receiving most often.

These FAQ pages can be found at:

· Boston: www.mybostonuk.com/energy-bill-rebate/· East Lindsey: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/CTR-FAQs· South Holland: www.sholland.gov.uk/CouncilTaxRebateFAQs.Those who have a Direct Debit set up for payment of their Council Tax will receive the £150 non-repayable amount directly into their bank account. Those who do not have a Direct Debit set up will be contacted in writing requesting bank details for a one-off payment to be made to them.

Direct debit payments are due to take place during April and May, with other households being contacted once these payments have been completed. The Government has given a deadline of September to have all the payments processed.