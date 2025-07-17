Council's plea for young people to stay in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire needs to offer young people more excitement and promising futures to stop them from leaving, a councillor has said.

West Lindsey has historically struggled with lower than average employment and an “underperforming” economy.

An economic blueprint launched by the council wants to change that, and make the district a place where people can stay and succeed.

A meeting of the Prosperous Communities committee heard aspirations for improving opportunities and education to younger people.

The Guildhall in Marshall's Yard, Gainsborough

Coun Roger Patterson (Con) said: “We’ve got a good, young, skilled workforce, and we need to keep them in place.

“A strategy for investment like this should provide somewhere so people can stay in Lincolnshire rather than disappearing because there’s better prospects elsewhere.

“Lincolnshire suffers because people see it as a rural yokel thing, and everyone wants the excitement of London and big cities.

“They soon come back. We need to make sure the excitement is here in West Lindsey and their futures are better served here.”

Coun Lesley Rollings (Lib Dem) also made the case for a university building in Gainsborough to support those continuing their education.

“Manufacturing and science is in the DNA of people here – there’s been big industrial sites for hundreds of years,” she said.

“Since Lincoln College pulled out of Gainsborough, post-16 education for most is poor – they have to pay to travel several hours a day.

“We need to bring that back into the district. The current arrangement leaves a lot to be desired.”

James Makinson-Sanders, the council’s economic growth team manager, agreed: “The local economy has a great deal of momentum but it will only achieve its potential if there are the young people with the necessary skills for businesses to recruit and grow.”

He said the council would talk to key figures such as the Greater Lincolnshire Mayor who could release funding for bigger goals.

The vision for West Lindsey’s future says it has growing sectors around food, defence and clean energy, with aviation heritage also expanding.

However there are areas with ageing workforces and economic inactivity, and its roads and public transport are also holding it back.