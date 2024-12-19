Council’s refuse collection team clean up at prestigious awards ceremony

​For the third successive year West Lindsey District Council’s operational services team have been named the ‘Best Performer’ in Refuse Collection

The council retained its title in the highly regarded Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Performance Networks Annual Awards.

More than 300 authorities benchmark their performance data each year.

Coun Emma Bailey, vice-chair of the council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, said this recognition underscores the dedication and hard work of the council’s waste and recycling team.

She said: “We are extremely proud of our team who really do care about delivering a great service for the district.

“Receiving this award for three consecutive years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff in delivering an outstanding value-for-money service.

“Their commitment to excellence ensures we continue to provide quality services to our community.”

The APSE awards are based on comprehensive data submitted by member council authorities.

It evaluates performance across various metrics including cost efficiency, missed bins, staff performance, and customer complaints.

Operational Services manager at West Lindsey District Council Rob Gilliot praised his team and said the award recognises their dedication and hard work.

He said: “It goes without saying that I am extremely proud of the team and for the council to receive this award for the third successive year.

“Over the last few years our team has embraced new technology to make the service more efficient and adapted to twin recycling collections and they are always keen to improve further where they can.

“This award acknowledges the quality and the consistency of the work they do year after year for our communities, regardless of the weather.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to them and to everyone in the district for supporting us every week.

“What a great way to end the year.

“Thank you.”