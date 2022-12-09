Councils in Lincolnshire have shared a directories of warm spaces where residents can escape the cold and save money on their heating bills.

The Storehouse in Skegness is one of the venues in East Lindsey.

The directories cover the areas of Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland.

With significant increases in living costs there is unprecedented pressure on people already in poverty, and this winter despite the support given by Government, people in South and East Lincolnshire are being forced to make tough decisions about when and what they eat, what they can do in life, and when they can afford to heat their home.

At most venues, food and drink is provided, and residents are also be able to bring their own food and drink to any Warm Space. At a number of venues staff will also be on hand to signpost anyone needing extra support with benefits, their health, and fuel and other costs.

The partnership is also pleased to announce that they have been successful in the latest round of grants from National Grid’s annual Community Matters Fund. We have secured £10,000 for each council which will enable us to support these Warm Spaces our community groups and centres are creating for our community.

A joint statement from our Communities Portfolio Holders at Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council, Cllr Martin Griggs, Cllr William Gray and Cllr Gary Taylor, said: “We know that this winter will be difficult for many with the cost of living increases and the rise in energy bills, and some residents are being faced with tough financial decisions in their homes.

“The Warm Spaces are free for all to use and as well as providing a welcoming warm place for people to visit, they can also enjoy a hot drink and food, and socialise with others if they wish to do so.

“Over the winter period we hope to add more Warm Spaces as more venues become available, so please keep checking our website to find out the latest spaces available.

“Everyone has the right to be warm. Everyone in a Warm Space will be treated with dignity and respect.”

Access the local directories here: