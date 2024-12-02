Countdown to 18th annual Rotary Santa Run in Skegness
One of the most popular fundraisers of the year, it is organised by the Rotary Club of Skegness for the RNLI and other local causes and charities.
Amongst this year’s competitors is former Skegness Standard editor John Cowpe, who is raising money for the Friends of Khasdobir charity, which helps families in dire need in the Sylhet area of Bangladesh.
He is running in aid of his late uncle Peter East, a joint fouder of the charity.
The first 150 registrants will be provided with a Santa suit. All entrants will receive a running number and on completion of the event an official Santa Fun Run 2024 medal.
Competitors, including families, will follow a route along the seafront. To take part you can walk, exercise your dog or push a pushchair as well as run.
Starter's horn at 10.30am.
For more information check out the Facebook page @rotaryskegness or contact [email protected]
