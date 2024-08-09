The countdown has begin to the East Coast Pride Festival in Skegness.

The countdown has begun to one of the biggest and most colourful festivals Skegness has ever seen.

It’s just four weeks to go until East Coast Pride – and the volunteer team behind the organisation are already feeling the love.

An exceptional lineup of entertainment staged in zones across the resort is promised – all showcasing love, inclusivity, and family.

The main festivities will take place on Pride Street, located on Grand Parade. Activities will also take place in the Tower Gardens, Compass Gardens, Hildreds Centre, and the RNLI Lifeboat Station.

The Main Stage, sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks will feature an unforgettable headline act - Queenz, the five-piece all-live theatre show! Fresh off their West End run and a successful national theatre tour, Queenz will close the event with a breathtaking display of sequins, captivating vocals, and empowering performances.

Joining them on stage are international, and local performers, as well as community groups as the event celebrates the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community with a free, family-friendly entertainment lineup.

A spokesperson for East Coast Pride commented: "We’re so proud and thrilled to have Queenz close our first-ever Main Stage.

"The arts, culture, and sports are vital to the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community, and bringing this ever-so-popular theatre show to our audience for free is really special. We can’t wait for them to close the main stage in an explosion of colour and love!"

East Coast Pride takes place across Skegness on Saturday, September 7, from 11.00am to 8 pm.

For more information and updates, including the full event lineup, visit www.eastcoastpride.co.uk.