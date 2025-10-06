Countdown to Guinness World Record Skegness Poppy Appeal installation

The countdown is on to this year’s Poppy Appeal big reveal – which will feature 75,000 poppies is set to earn a place in the Guinness World Records.

This year’s Community Project to drape poppies from at the 21-metre tall Altitude 44 installation on Skegness seafront follows the success of last year’s appeal which attracted global interest and saw 37,000 poppies knitted and displayed around the Clock Tower. The site is ideally located next to the Remembrance garden in Compass Gardens.

At the weekend it was all hands on deck at the Poppy Shop in the Hildreds Centre to get poppies tied onto the nets ready for the installation in mid-October.

Once again the Community Project, which is also a finalist in this year’s Skegness Business Awards, has attracted global interest – including from Skegness’ twin town of Bad Gandersheim. Poppies were brought back by John Byford on his return from the 10th anniversary of his art project, The Box.

All hands on deck in the Skegness Royal British Legion poppy shop.

On Friday at 10am in the Poppy Shop, the poppies will be tied on to the nets by members of the Skegness Twinning Association. “If you would like to take part, Skegness Twinning members are warmly invited to come along and tie a poppy that has been lovingly hand-knitted in Germany by our friends from the Bad Gandersheim Twinning Association,” said Tracy Turner, Skegness Royal British Legion Vice-Chair and Poppy Appeal organiser.

"Each poppy carries with it not only the spirit of remembrance, but also the bond of friendship between our two towns.”

Ahead of this year’s Community Project Installation, the Pride team at East Lindsey District Council have ‘spruced up’ the memorials in the Memorial Gardens.

Saturday, October 11, is the cut off date for knitted and crochet poppies and on Friday, October 17, the shop will open for half day only so volunteers can prepare the nets and get ready for installation day, which is on Saturday, October 18.

John Byford bringing home poppies from Skegness' twin town of Bad Gandersheim.

“Get those needles and hooks going everyone - the end is in sight and every poppy counts,” said Tracy.

"We will be setting a new Guinness World Record and hope you will join us on the day from 1pm.

"Nearly 10 months in the making the excitement is tinged with some sadness that weekends won’t be the same (for a while don’t worry - we have plans).

“Dig deep - we are nearly there.”