Countdown to Louth Run For Life - after topping £500,000 target

The scene in the Market Place at a previous Louth Run For Life event in 2017.

Due to covid restrictions, the Louth Run For Life committee took the decision to change this year’s date from the usual time in late June, and this year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 26.

Committee chairman Simon West told the Leader: “Everything is in place to make it even bigger and better than previous years.

“Last year, our fundraising was limited because of the pandemic, but we still managed to raise a truly amazing £35,000 for Cancer Research UK in extremely difficult times.

“This took our cumulative total to £495,000. We couldn’t have raised this without the support of the people of Louth and surrounding areas, helping make this community event such a success.

“With the fundraising that has already taken place in the first part of the year we are excited to announce we have broken the half-million pounds total.”

Relationship manager Andrea Day, from Cancer Research UK, said: “What the Louth group has achieved over the years is absolutely phenomenal.

“We can’t thank them or the Louth community enough for their ongoing support.

“Covid-19 has indeed slowed us down, but we more determined than ever to see survival rates increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent by 2034.

“It is thanks to supporters like this that we are able to continue to keep laboratories open and fund vital new treatments and cancer trials.

“Please do come along and support, this year is going to be very special indeed.”

Mr West added: “We hope to raise even more over 2021 with your help. We hope to do this through entries and sponsorship raised by the competitors as well as support of local companies.

“It will be a great day for all of the family, with a scenic course around Louth town centre and the stunningly beautiful Hubbard’s Hills.

“If you are not a runner don’t let its title put you off. The event is open to all abilities whether you want to run, jog or walk.”

The day will start with the spectators and participants gathering from 9am onwards.

The junior run (under 12) will commence at 10am, followed by the women’s 5km run at 10.30am and finally the men’s 5km run gets under way at 11.45am.

Everyone who finishes will receive a goodie bag and a commemorative medal.

The town centre will be closed to all vehicles, and diversions will be in place so it is advisable to arrive early.

A detailed map of the route, a video of the route, and more information about the event can be found on the ‘Louth Run For Life’ Facebook page.

There will be warm-up exercises by Donna Maher before each race to get the runners in the mood, and the event will be compered again on stage by local DJ Rick Howell and Radio Lincolnshire presenters.

After the men’s run, the fun continues with an after-run party at The Kings Head Hotel, where there will be live music and a hog roast. All money raised throughout the afternoon will be added to the total for Cancer Research UK.

The event’s main sponsor again this year is Lovelle Estate Agency, who have kindly sponsored the medals. Batemans have sponsored the adult numbers, and GB Dance School has sponsored the children’s numbers, as well as other sponsors who have made donations.

If you run a company and would also like to be a sponsor, it’s not too late to get involved. If you are interested and would like to find out more details, contact the team at [email protected]

Likewise, more volunteers are welcome to get involved by calling 07971 159138 or via the email address listed above.

If you haven’t already entered the run, it is not too late for that either. Entry forms are available at various locations in Louth, including Lovelles Estate agent, and can also be found on the Louth Run For Life Facebook page.

There are e a few more sign-up dates confirmed so people can take advantage of the special early-bird price deal which finishes on August 31. Adult prices will go up from £10 to £15 after this date.