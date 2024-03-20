Countdown to the Great British Seaside Marathon and Ultra races on coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s start has been moved to the side of Skegness Pier, whose management has announced their headline sponsorship.

The event on Saturday includes two distances – the marathon which is 26.2 miles to Sutton-on-Sea and back and the ultra which is just over 35 miles to Mablethorpe and back.

Skegness Pier said the event ‘embodies the spirit of community, perseverance, and health, which we hold dear.

The start of last year's Great British Seaside Marathon & Ultra.

"This year’s marathon promises a scenic 26.2-mile seaside adventure from Skegness Pier to Sutton-on-Sea and back, while the Ultra Marathon challenges participants with a 35-mile journey to Mablethorpe and back,” a spokesperson said.

“Skegness Pier extends its warmest welcome to athletes, supporters, and visitors, inviting them to explore the attractions the Pier offers.

"From our award-winning bowling centre and laser quest to clambering walls at Clip ‘n Climb or racing around the enchanting Captain Kid’s play area, there’s something for everyone to enjoy over the marathon weekend.

James Parker, Director of Operations, added: “Skegness Pier is honoured to support the Great British Seaside Marathon and Ultra.

“The event not only highlights our stunning coastal scenery but also brings together individuals from all walks of life in a celebration of achievement and camaraderie.

“The Pier is the perfect place to support the participants and, to make it a truly family-friendly occasion, we have some fantastic offers running throughout the weekend,

“Here’s to a fantastic day of laughter, achievement, and maybe, just maybe, me lacing up my running shoes for next year.”

Jonathan ‘Curly’ Frary, of event organisers Curly’s Athletes, said he was looking forward to being back on the coast, which was popular last year because of the flat course.

"We are hoping the weather is kinder than last year which was a mix of warm sunshine and hail stones but we will be prepared,” he said.

"Although it is small in numbers there is a big cost with it to keep it safe but we have 250 runners out on the day and are all looking forward to it.”

Skegness Pier will open from 8am on race day so everyone can gather along the pier deck and cheer on the runners with plenty of marathon spirit as they set off from the start line.

There are also special offers and promotions on the Pier throughout the weekend for families, well-wishers, and the general public.

Charity partners include the RNLI, LIVES, and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.