Countdown to VE Day celebrations with one month to go

The countdown to VE Day and VJ Day celebrations in Skegness has begun with just one month to go.

Civic commemorations for VE Day will take place at the war memorial at St Matthew’s Church on Wednesday, May 8 – when at 3pm there will be a short service and wreath laying to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Second World War generation.

Then on Saturday, May 10, the bunting will be flying in Tower Gardens when a picnic in the park will be held in recognition of the street parties that were held to celebrate Victory in Europe.

The free event from 10am to 4pm is a joint effort by the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion and Skegness Carnival Committee.

Highlight of the day will be a flyover by two Battle of Britain Spitfires, which is expected to take place around 1pm weather permitting.

There will also be a full programme of entertainment, including the Just Sing Choir and Skegness Musical Theatre Company’s 1940’s Landgirls production. Boston Jive Club will also be getting everyone dancing and the Air Cadets will be keeping the childred happy with a treasure hunt.

Louise Clarkson, secretary of the Skegness Royal British Legion, said: “Everyone is welcome to come along with their picnic blankets for a full day of entertainment to mark this historic day.

"We decided to do a joint VE and VJ celebration and I’ve heard a lot of people are coming in 1940’s costume which will add to the atmosphere.

"And, of course, the poppy nets will be up if anyone would like to tie a few on for this year’s appeal.

"It really is going to be a great day.”