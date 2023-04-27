Countermarch confirmed to run alongside protest regarding asylum seekers on Skegness

A countermarch with the message ‘refugees welcome’ will run alongside a protest campaigning against the use of hotels for asylum seekers.

Campaigners marching through Skegness led by Alek Yerbury (left) and Scott Pittsy of Patriotic Alliance. Photo: John Byford

Members of Stand Up To Racism have confirmed they will march at the same time as the Skegness Fights Back protest planned for Saturday.

This follows a far-right rally in Lincoln at the weekend against Government plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Refugees are Welcome’ counter-protest held at the same time by anti-racism campaigners with connections to Lincoln & District Trades Union Counci passed off without incident, with support ‘far outnumbering a far right Patriotic Alternative rally’, a spokesperson told Lincolnshire World.

However, the protests planned for Skegness have already met with concerns because Saturday is the start of the Bank Holiday weekend – and businesses are reliant of the trade they would expect families to bring.

"The last thing Skegness needs are protests, which are in themselves damaging,” Coun Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council to Lincolnshire World.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“East Lindsey District Council have been working with the MP and the Government to get the situation of asylum seekers being housed in hotels stopped as quickly as possible.”

In February around 200 protestors took part in an ‘Enough is Enough’ rally in Skegness, protesting against the use of hotels for asylum seekers.

Their return comes in spite of the Government announcement last month of its plans to clear the backlog in asylum applications by the end of the year,

Advertisement

Advertisement

MP Matt Warman also announced the number of hotels being used in Skegness had reduced from five to four.

Scott Pitsy, of the Skegness Fights Back protest, told Lincolnshire World: “The reason we are marching in Skegness again is due to hotels extending the contracts when it’s clear local people and tourists do not want these illegal immigrants there.”

Lincolnshire World has invited Stand Up To Racism to share more details about their plans but understands they are still being finalised.

Advertisement

Advertisement