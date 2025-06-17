Country day party heading to The Hive in Skegness
Country Day Party is heading to The Hive, promising non-stop country classics, great vibes, and a chance for friends, groups, and country fans to come together and celebrate.
Catering for all tastes from Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, the venue will be playing all the greatest country anthems alongside a few hidden gems.
Highlights include:
● A feel-good mix of classic and modern country tunes
● The perfect opportunity to show off your moves on the dancefloor
● An upbeat, friendly atmosphere — perfect for groups, hen nights, stag dos, or a
daytime getaway with friends
Event: Country Day Party: Skegness
Location: The Hive (SkegVegas), 3 Grand Parade, Skegness PE25 2UG
Date and time: Saturday, June 28, 3 pm – 8 pm (last entry 5 pm)
Tickets: Final release from £20 or group packages (10+) from £15.50 — available now at Fatsoma: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/993a61wh/la/gk2m
Age: 18+ only. Photo ID required for entry