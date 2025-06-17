Country day party heading to The Hive in Skegness

The Country Day Party is coming to the Hive in Skegness.

Country music lovers are being encouraged to get ready for a boot-scootin’ good time at a daytime event taking place in Skegness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country Day Party is heading to The Hive, promising non-stop country classics, great vibes, and a chance for friends, groups, and country fans to come together and celebrate.

Catering for all tastes from Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, the venue will be playing all the greatest country anthems alongside a few hidden gems.

Highlights include:

● A feel-good mix of classic and modern country tunes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● The perfect opportunity to show off your moves on the dancefloor

● An upbeat, friendly atmosphere — perfect for groups, hen nights, stag dos, or a

daytime getaway with friends

Event: Country Day Party: Skegness

Location: The Hive (SkegVegas), 3 Grand Parade, Skegness PE25 2UG

Date and time: Saturday, June 28, 3 pm – 8 pm (last entry 5 pm)

Tickets: Final release from £20 or group packages (10+) from £15.50 — available now at Fatsoma: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/993a61wh/la/gk2m

Age: 18+ only. Photo ID required for entry