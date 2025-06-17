Country day party heading to The Hive in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:37 BST
The Country Day Party is coming to the Hive in Skegness.placeholder image
The Country Day Party is coming to the Hive in Skegness.
Country music lovers are being encouraged to get ready for a boot-scootin’ good time at a daytime event taking place in Skegness.

Country Day Party is heading to The Hive, promising non-stop country classics, great vibes, and a chance for friends, groups, and country fans to come together and celebrate.

Catering for all tastes from Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, the venue will be playing all the greatest country anthems alongside a few hidden gems.

Highlights include:

● A feel-good mix of classic and modern country tunes

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

● The perfect opportunity to show off your moves on the dancefloor

● An upbeat, friendly atmosphere — perfect for groups, hen nights, stag dos, or a

daytime getaway with friends

Event: Country Day Party: Skegness

Location: The Hive (SkegVegas), 3 Grand Parade, Skegness PE25 2UG

Date and time: Saturday, June 28, 3 pm – 8 pm (last entry 5 pm)

Tickets: Final release from £20 or group packages (10+) from £15.50 — available now at Fatsoma: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/993a61wh/la/gk2m

Age: 18+ only. Photo ID required for entry

Related topics:Tickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice